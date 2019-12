A swimmer prepares for the traditional Christmas winter swimming competition named in memory of Alfred Nikodem in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Swimmers take part in the traditional Christmas winter swimming competition named in memory of Alfred Nikodem in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Swimmers climb out of the Vltava river at the traditional Christmas winter swimming competition named in memory of Alfred Nikodem in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A swimmer climbs out of the Vltava river at the traditional Christmas winter swimming competition named in memory of Alfred Nikodem in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Swimmers climb down ladders to the Vltava river for the traditional Christmas winter swimming competition named in memory of Alfred Nikodem in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Swimmers climb out of the Vltava river at the traditional Christmas winter swimming competition named in memory of Alfred Nikodem in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

More than 400 swimmers braved the icy waters of Prague's Vltava river for the annual Alfred Nikodem Memorial race.

In its 73rd edition, the race has been a Christmas staple since 1947, with international swimmers of all ages competing in three distances: 100, 300 and 750 meters.