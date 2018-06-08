Switzerland's Valon Behrami (L) in action against Japan's Keisuke Honda during the international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Japan at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Switzerland, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL GOLAY

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez (L) scores on penalty during the international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Japan at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Switzerland, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

Switzerland's Breel Embolo (C) in action against Japan's Gotoku Sakaki (L) during the international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Japan at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Switzerland, June 8, 2018 EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner (R) in action against Japan's Takashi Inui during the international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Japan at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Switzerland, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL GOLAY

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, (R), in action against Japan's Hiroki Sakai (L), during an international friendly soccer match in preparation for the upcoming 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia between Switzerland and Japan at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Switzerland, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

The Swiss national soccer team defeated Japan 2-0 here Friday in a friendly as both sides continued preparing for the 2018 World Cup.

For Switzerland, it was a continuation of the form that has seen them lose just once in their last 17 matches, while Japan have lost four of their last five.

Already struggling defensively, Japan played more than half the game without striker Kuya Osako, who left the field with an injury in the 40th minute.

Things got worse for the Asian side two minutes later, when the referee awarded Switzerland a penalty for a foul by Maya Yoshida against Breel Embolo.

Ricardo Rodriguez converted from the spot to put the Swiss ahead 1-0 going into the dressing room.

The Japanese were slightly better on the attack in the second half, but did not improve their defense. Even so, the match remained within reach until Haris Seferovic made it 2-0 for the hosts with a goal in the 82nd minute.

Japan will play one more friendly, against Paraguay, before heading to Russia next week for the World Cup, where they are drawn in Group H with Poland, Senegal, and Colombia.

Switzerland's opponents in the group stage will be five-time champions Brazil, Costa Rica, and Serbia.