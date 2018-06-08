The Swiss national soccer team defeated Japan 2-0 here Friday in a friendly as both sides continued preparing for the 2018 World Cup.
For Switzerland, it was a continuation of the form that has seen them lose just once in their last 17 matches, while Japan have lost four of their last five.
Already struggling defensively, Japan played more than half the game without striker Kuya Osako, who left the field with an injury in the 40th minute.
Things got worse for the Asian side two minutes later, when the referee awarded Switzerland a penalty for a foul by Maya Yoshida against Breel Embolo.
Ricardo Rodriguez converted from the spot to put the Swiss ahead 1-0 going into the dressing room.
The Japanese were slightly better on the attack in the second half, but did not improve their defense. Even so, the match remained within reach until Haris Seferovic made it 2-0 for the hosts with a goal in the 82nd minute.
Japan will play one more friendly, against Paraguay, before heading to Russia next week for the World Cup, where they are drawn in Group H with Poland, Senegal, and Colombia.
Switzerland's opponents in the group stage will be five-time champions Brazil, Costa Rica, and Serbia.