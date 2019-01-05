Belinda Bencic (R) and Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrate their win in the mixed doubles match between Switzerland and Germany on day 8 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Roger Federer (L) and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland hold up the Hopman Cup after their win in the mixed doubles match between Switzerland and Germany on day 8 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Switzerland's Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic on Saturday managed to lift the Hopman Cup Mixed Doubles trophy for the second year in a row, having defeated German duo of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber in the final.

It was the mixed doubles clash that secured the title for Switzerland, as Federer topped Zverev 6-4, 6-2, while Kerber prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) over Bencic, in the men's and women's final matches, respectively.

The 2018 defending champion pair, thus, did it again having earned a 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 (5-4) win after 62 minutes of play in Saturday's final.

This was Federer's third Hopman Cup title. He earned his first along with retired tennis legend Martina Hingis back in 2001.

It was the fourth title for Switzerland with Jakob Hlasek and Manuela Maleeva-Fragniere having won in 1992.