Switzerland on Saturday clinched its third Hopman Cup title, defeating Germany 2-1 in the tennis exhibition event's final.

Roger Federer gave Switzerland the lead as he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-2.

Germany's Angelique Kerber, however, drew level as she prevailed over Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1, delivering the Swiss team their first defeat in this year's event.

The Swiss duo then gained the upper hand in the decisive mixed doubles match, defeating the German pair 4-3 (5-3), 4-2.

This is Switzerland's third Hopman Cup title, following its successes in 1992 and 2001.

Federer earned his second crown in the exhibition tournament, after winning the title 17 years ago when he teamed up with Martina Hingis.