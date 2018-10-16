Switzerland's Michael Lang (in white) beats Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson during a UEFA Nations League match on 15 October 2018 in Reykjavik. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka (L) and Alfred Finnbogason battle during a UEFA Nations League match on 15 October 2018, in Reykjavik. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Switzerland's Haris Seferovic (L) scores during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Iceland and Switzerland at the Laugardalsvoellur stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, 15 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson (L) and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Iceland and Switzerland at the Laugardalsvoellur stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, 15 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason (front) and Switzerland's Michael Lang in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Iceland and Switzerland at the Laugardalsvoellur stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, 15 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Iceland saw themselves relegated from League A after losing 2-1 to Switzerland here Monday in a UEFA Nations League match.

The Nordic side are now winless in their last 10 games in all competitions and have zero points from their three Nations League contests.

Switzerland boost their point total to 6, the same as League A Group 2 leaders Belgium, but the Red Devils have a match in hand.

After a dull first half, Granit Xhaka's cross found Haris Seferovic open in the box and he beat Iceland keeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson with a header to put the Swiss ahead 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

The hosts reacted, but without conviction, while Switzerland grew stronger and doubled their advantage in the 67th minute, when Michael Lang scored on a play that began with a Seferovic pass to Xherdan Shaqiri.

Alfred Finnbogason pulled one back for the hosts in the 81st, Iceland's first goal of the tournament.