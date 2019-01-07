Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley speaks to the media during an Australian Open press conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ELLEN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian cities of Sydney and Brisbane as well a third still-to-be-confirmed capital city will jointly host the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup men's team event in Jan. 2020, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley announced Monday.

"With more than 100 players from 24 nations vying for 22 million in prize money and 750 ATP ranking points, the ATP Cup will help us launch the global tennis season every January in Australia," Tiley said about the tournament that could affect other men's and mixed teams events, including the Hopman Cup, which are held in Brisbane and Sydney in the first two weeks of January.

Sydney will host the finals of the new event, Tiley said.

"We are also having discussions with the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) about exciting new concepts for women's tennis in Australia," he added.