A baguette bag used by Syrian composer and singer Samih Choukeir to draft the lyrics for his song 'Ya Haif' ten years ago in his kitchen, lays on a table in his home near Paris, France, 21 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Syrian composer and singer Samih Choukeir performs his song 'Ya Haif' in his home near Paris, France, 18 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Syrian composer and singer Samih Choukeir performs his song 'Ya Haif' in his home near Paris, France, 18 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

The author of the Syrian uprising’s unofficial anthem tells Efe of his regret that the peaceful movement against the regime had since dissipated. It is a decade since his famous song “Ya Hayf” ("What a Shame," in English) rose to prominence.

Singer-songwriter Samih Choukeir, who self-exiled in Paris a few months before the uprising broke out, recalls that he was distressed by images of government forces firing at unarmed civilians, inspiring him to compose the song.EFE-EPA

