The foot of an indigenous Wayúu woman weaving a backpack in a rural area of Riohacha. EFE/ Carlos Ortega EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Wayuu handbags are one of Colombia’s most popular and distinctive handicrafts, but have also become the symbol of a perpetual cycle of poverty and hunger in the northern region of La Guajira.



The colorful handbags are a source of income for indigenous Wayuu women in the desert region, who have been hand weaving the bags for generations. EFE



