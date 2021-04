By Miquel Muñoz

Mexico City, Mar 31 (efe-epa) The taco is much more than a food for Mexico. It's the symbol of its cuisine and its culture, and every day that goes by it evolves and expands internationally with a varied supply that marries tradition and novelty.

"Everyone likes tacos," bricklayer Carlos Ceballos told EFE while he enjoyed a few loaded with salsa at the site where he was working with his brother and father.