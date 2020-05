Whether wildlife markets are regulated or banned will depend on the circumstances of each country since in many developing nations they are essential for food security, Mark Schipp, president of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), tells EFE.

The origin of the coronavirus pandemic is thought to have been caused by the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from bats to humans via an exotic animal in a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.EFE-EPA

wat/ch/rb