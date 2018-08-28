India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu in action against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying during their women's singles Badminton final at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu reacts during the women's singles Badminton final against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Tai Tzu-ying (2-L) of Taiwan poses with her gold medal on the podium after winning the women's singles Badminton final at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Tai Tzu Ying from Taipei beat India's PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-16 to win gold in the women's singles badminton finals at the 2018 Asian Games on Tuesday.

Tai, ranked first in the world, dominated the 34-minutes-long match and built a huge lead over her opponent in the first set.

World number three Sindhu, who won silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, took an early lead in the second set but was unable to sustain it.

The two have faced-off 13 times in their careers so far, with Tai - who won the All England championship this year - winning 10.

It was also her sixth victory in a row over Sindhu.

The bronze medals went to Saina Nehwal of India and Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

Taipei now has a haul of 13 golds, 13 silvers and 19 bronzes at the Jakarta games.