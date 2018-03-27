Taiwan on Tuesday beat Singapore 1-0 in their last match in Group E of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
Taiwan's Chen Po-liang managed to score in the 37th minute, and Singapore failed to make good on any of its chances, including a last-minute header in injury time from Irfan Fandi.
Singapore had a winless qualifying campaign, ending up last in Group E with two points gained from two draws and four losses.
Group E is currently led by Bahrain with 10 points, followed by Turkmenistan, also 10, then Taiwan, nine points.