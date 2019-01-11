Taiwan's Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan defeated Romania's Monica Niculescu and China's Zhaoxuan Yang in straight sets in the doubles semi-final at the WTA Hobart International tournament at Domain Tennis Centre on Friday.
The Taiwanese pair had advanced to the doubles semi-finals after the withdrawal of their quarter-final opponents, Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Sabrina Santamaria of the United States.
The sisters defeated Niculescu and Yang in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, to set up a date with either Johanna Larsson and Kirsten Flipkens or Anastasia Potapova and Dayana Yastremska.
The tournament is being held between Jan. 5-12 ahead of the year's first grand slam, the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne next week.