Hao-Ching Chan of Taipei plays during the doubles semifinals at the Hobart International tennis tournament at Domain Tennis Centre in Hobart, Australia, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Latisha Chan of Taipei plays during the doubles semifinals at the Hobart International tennis tournament at Domain Tennis Centre in Hobart, Australia, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Latisha Chan (L) and Hao-Ching Chan (R) of Taipei enter the court during the doubles semifinals at the Hobart International tennis tournament at Domain Tennis Centre in Hobart, Australia, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Taiwan's Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan defeated Romania's Monica Niculescu and China's Zhaoxuan Yang in straight sets in the doubles semi-final at the WTA Hobart International tournament at Domain Tennis Centre on Friday.

The Taiwanese pair had advanced to the doubles semi-finals after the withdrawal of their quarter-final opponents, Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Sabrina Santamaria of the United States.

The sisters defeated Niculescu and Yang in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, to set up a date with either Johanna Larsson and Kirsten Flipkens or Anastasia Potapova and Dayana Yastremska.

The tournament is being held between Jan. 5-12 ahead of the year's first grand slam, the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne next week.