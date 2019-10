Tsou Tsung-han (L) and his husband Kevin Huang (R) shop for earrings, in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 23, 2019 (issued Oct. 25, 2019). EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

People walk on a pedestrian lane painted in the colors of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) rainbow flag, in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2019 (issued Oct. 25, 2019). EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Tsou Tsung-han (R) and his husband Kevin Huang (L) walk inside an underground mall in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 23, 2019 (issued Oct. 25, 2019). EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan has witnessed many happy same-sex marriages this year after becoming the first Asian country to legalize them.

The new law swept the country’s parliament on May 24, giving LGBT couples some of the rights that heterosexual couples have long been afforded. EFE-EPA