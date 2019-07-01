Members of the press attend "Takahata Isao: A Legend in Japanese animation" during a preview of the exhibition in Tokyo, Japan on July 1, 2019. EFE/María Roldán

A posthumous retrospective comprising dozens of sketches, photograms and hand-scribed notes touching on over 20 renowned works by renowned anime producer Isao Takahata, a co-founder of Studio Ghibli, is to open its doors to the public in Tokyo.

The National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo gave journalists a glimpse of "Takahata Isao: A Legend in Japanese animation" in a preview that lasted just an hour, not nearly enough time to appreciate the sizeable collection of works exploring the life of the famed director, producer and screenwriter.

The exhibition, organized by MOMAT together with Japan's public broadcaster NHK and Studio Ghibli, which Takahata co-founded in 1985 with renowned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, gives a snapshot of the two towering figures of Japanese animation.

It brings together unpublished materials like hand-written notes but also content from those who worked with him, like animators, character designers, artistic directors and composers.

"Animation is a team effort from the collaboration of many creators, Takahata was the director of all this," the curator of the exhibition, Katsuo Suzuki, told Efe.

"He took notes on what he wanted to create, his ideas, which changed as he worked with his team, even the style of the films evolved," Suzuki said. "I think this exhibition shows that wonderful progress," he added.

The first part of the exhibition is dedicated to Takahata's first film "The Little Norse Prince" (1968), for which he relied on Miyazaki as head of animation, and includes screenplays, photograms and other materials telling the story behind the production of the film.

In a bid to match the attention to detail the Japanese director put into his films, great care has been put into the decoration of the exhibit's spaces with coordinating color schemes for the sections on "Panda! Go, Panda" (1972) and "Heidi, Girl of the Alps" (1974).

"Takahata had a predilection for backgrounds, they became more a protagonist," the curator said. "Many artists say that thanks to Takahata, those landscapes became genuine paintings, which is one of the aspects that stands out in the exhibition," he added.

Hand-made artifacts also give the visitor a snapshot into the director's early and later years.

"The work of Takahata is not only limited to animation: art, literature, film, music... it extends to many areas," said Suzuki.

He said he wanted to be able to display as many examples of these pieces as possible, as well as to explore most of the director's work, from "The Little Norse Prince" all the way to his most recent piece, "The tale of Princess Kaguya" (2013).

The curator said his generation had grown up with Takahata's works, and that they must be passed down to new generations.

The exhibition opens its doors to the public on Jul 2 until Oct. 6.EFE-EPA

