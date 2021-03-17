A raccoon is seen in the Raccoon Cafe in Shanghai, China, 14 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A girl watches cats trough the shop window in front of the Fairy Cats cafe in Shanghai, China, 16 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

An alpaca is seen trough the shop window of the Animal Cafe in Shanghai, China, 15 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI AT

A raccoon is seen in the Raccoon Cafe in Shanghai, China, 14 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

An owner of the Raccoon Cafe Ms. Cheng Chen stands with raccoon baby bought from the Zoo in Shanghai, China, 14 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021).

Take a walk on the wild side at one of China’s exotic pet cafes

Take a walk on the wild side at one of China’s exotic pet cafes

Pet cafes have been a popular feature of China’s big cities for years now, but some have taken it a step further by swapping the more habitual cats and dogs out for more exotic species like ducks, raccoons and even alpacas.

In the eastern megalopolis of Shanghai, the exotic pet zoo industry is growing, offering clientele a chance to not just observe, but interact with animals that would normally be in an enclosure at the zoo.

At his cafe in the city’s north, Xiao Qi, 35, has over 100 animals spanning 20 different species from purebred cats to pigs, chinchillas, rabbits, tarantulas, snakes ferrets and lizards. EFE-EPA