Pet cafes have been a popular feature of China’s big cities for years now, but some have taken it a step further by swapping the more habitual cats and dogs out for more exotic species like ducks, raccoons and even alpacas.
In the eastern megalopolis of Shanghai, the exotic pet zoo industry is growing, offering clientele a chance to not just observe, but interact with animals that would normally be in an enclosure at the zoo.
At his cafe in the city’s north, Xiao Qi, 35, has over 100 animals spanning 20 different species from purebred cats to pigs, chinchillas, rabbits, tarantulas, snakes ferrets and lizards. EFE-EPA