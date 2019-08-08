Tall ships take part in the Hanse Sail maritime festival in Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany.
The 29th Hanse Sail maritime festival runs from 8 to 11 August.
Crew of the Columbian tall ship Gloria standing to attention in salute as ship arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
Crew of the Columbian tall ship Gloria standing to attention in salute as ship arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
Columbian tall ship Gloria ship (L) pass by Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
A sailor climbs on the mast of Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
Crew member of Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship is seen during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
Norwegian Thor Heyerdahl tall ship as arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
A sailor pass by Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
A sailor paints beam ends of Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
A man observes Norwegian Thor Heyerdahl tall ship as ship arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
A woman welcomes Norwegian Thor Heyerdahl tall ship as arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
