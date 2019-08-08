Crew of the Columbian tall ship Gloria standing to attention in salute as ship arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Columbian tall ship Gloria ship (L) pass by Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A sailor climbs on the mast of Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Crew member of Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship is seen during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Norwegian Thor Heyerdahl tall ship as arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A sailor pass by Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A sailor paints beam ends of Italian Amerigo Vespucci tall ship during the Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A man observes Norwegian Thor Heyerdahl tall ship as ship arrives for Hanse sail maritime festival, Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 08 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER