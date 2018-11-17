Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE

Sebastien Ogier of France drives his Ford Fiesta WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE

Esapekka Lappi of Finland drives his Toyota Yaris WRC during day1 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE

Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Toyota Yaris WRC during day2 of the Rally Australia 2018, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE

The Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris) leads Rally Australia after Saturday afternoon's loop, with an advantage of 21.9 seconds over his teammate Jari-Matti Latvala.

He is also in the race to win the world title, with 1: 44.8 over Sebastien Ogier (sixth position) and 2: 35.2 over Thierry Neuville (eighth position).

However, Ogier (Ford Fiesta) is the favorite to win his sixth consecutive world title as he restrained his driving on the dusty roads of New South Wales on the second day knowing that he had a lead on Neuville (Hyundai i20 Coupe), who was weighed down with being the first on track.

If the positions in Sunday's last stage remain the same, Tanak and Neuville will not be able to stop Ogier from winning the title, despite the bonus points of Power Stage.

The last stage on Sunday will be held north of Coffs Harbor where the riders will face two identical laps of three stages, which covers 83.96 kilometers.