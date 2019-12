Some attendees try food from Argentina at the event organized by the country in New Delhi, India, Dec 16 2019. EFE/ Moncho Torres

Taste of Argentina comes to India in bid to boost exports

The taste of typical Argentine products has arrived in New Delhi on Monday, in a bid to strengthen ties between the South American and Asian countries.

Items such as the traditional drink mate, corn and dulce de leche, a caramel-like desert sauce, arrived to the rhythm of tango music in the Indian capital.