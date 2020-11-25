Suraya Shahidi, 27, works as a tattoo artist in Afghanistan, the first female to do so in the conservative Muslim country where the practice is limited to a few men in urban areas, while the majority consider it prohibited under Islam.

Tattooing has gained prominence among the younger generation since the arrival of foreign troops and nonprofits in the country after the United States' invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 that led to the overthrowing of the hardline and orthodox Taliban regime.

"Tattooing practice is on the rise among Afghans, particularly the young generation," Shahidi told EFE, referring to those who grew up under new values and practices during the last two decades, particularly those who worked with foreign organizations or visited foreign countries. EFE-EPA

bks/sc