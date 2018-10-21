New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox reacts after getting hurt in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (C-R) tries to control a rebound while being defended by the New York Knicks defense in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (top, R) blocks New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (C) reacts after being fouled by Boston Celtics forward Aron Baynes (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Small forward Jayson Tatum posted a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Boston Celtics as they defeated New York Knicks 101-103 at home.

During his 35 minutes of game time, Tatum led the Celtics attack, ably supported by point guard Kyrie Irving and reserve power forward Marcus Morris, both of whom scored 16 points.

Dominican center Al Horford almost posted a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

For the Knicks, Tim Hardaway contributed 24 points, while Turkish center Enes Kanter posted a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Allonzo Trier scored 15 points.