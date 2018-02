Robert Johansson of Norway in action during the Men's Large Hill Team Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Johann Andre Forfang of Norway in action during the Men's Large Hill Team Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Andreas Stjernen of Norway reacts in the finish area during the Men's Large Hill Team Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway in action during the Men's Large Hill Team Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Robert Johansson and Johann Andre Forfang of Norway react after winning the gold medal in the Men's Large Hill Team Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

The Norwegian ski jumping team clinched the gold at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Monday.

The quartet, made up of Johann Andre Forfang, Robert Johansson, Andreas Stjernen and Daniel Andrea Tande gained a total of 1098.5 points, 22 ahead of Germany, which took the silver with 1075.7, while Poland claimed the bronze with 1072.4 points.

Norway was leading in the overall standings with 11 golds, followed by Germany with 10, and Canada with 6.