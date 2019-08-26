Plastic dolls are part of the installation art during the 'Jurassic Plastic' exhibition at ChangChui Creative Park, the Aircraft Flea Market in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji has created a technicolor Jurassic park in Bangkok to raise awareness about the invasion of plastic in the modern world.

"My inspiration came from my feeling of rejection of all the plastic in the world," Fuji (Kagoshima, 1960) told Efe moments before the launch of the show titled Jurassic Plastic on Monday at Chang Chui Creative Park.

Visitors encounter an explosion of color as they meander through the psychedelic savannah, but upon closer inspection, the artworks take on a darker interpretation as they discover every beast is made with discarded toys collected in Japan and Thailand.

"I want to find a balance between the fun of seeing all these toys while feeling the danger (of plastic)," the artist said.

Fuji's work sheds light on mass consumerist disposable culture and through his work wants to repurpose the masses of plastic toys we dispose of daily.

The Japanese artist and activist, who has collaborated with the Japan Foundation for the exhibition, said he also wanted to bring home that the oil used to produce the plastic the toys are made of comes partly from the bodies of the Jurassic dinosaurs, more than 145 million years before our era.

Amongst the dinosaurs, Disney characters, lions, toy trains, characters from the animated movie Toy Story, smiling Pikachus and Tamagotchis, mingle with the Jurassic beasts.

The artist is especially proud of the dinosaurs' jaws which have been meticulously crafted with tiny toys and small pieces that were not easy to piece together and slot in.

In addition to visiting the exhibition, which will be open to the public until 14 October, children and adults can participate in workshops to play with and create their own plastic works of art.

According to the Japanese artist, it will be a "very free" process in which they will have the help of Chang Chui staff, a leisure and art space built with recycled materials, including a commercial plane.

Fuji's concern for plastic waste dates back to the 1970s and 1980s when economic growth and mass production made this material a ubiquitous material in society, from lunch boxes to cutlery and chairs.

"I wanted to escape from all that, I didn't like the large amounts of plastic I saw," the artist, who teaches at the University of Akita in Japan, continued.

Whilst teaching in Papua New Guinea in the 1980s, he noticed that rubbish there was organic so it returned to nature, there was no residue.

Things changed when they too were invaded by plastic products and other non-organic materials.

"Not even the poverty nor the oil crises were successful in reducing the amount of plastic," Fuji said.

In 1997, he began collecting plastic toys and created the Kaekko Bazaar project, in which children exchanged their toys for second-hand ones.

He continued to accumulate discarded plastic toys and estimates that he has around 100,000 pieces which he uses for his art.

In addition to toys, he warns that much of the plastic we dispose of ends up in rivers and oceans which causes a huge impact on marine life.

The material has also worked its way into the food chain through microplastics.

Before arriving in Bangkok, Jurassic Plastic was exhibited at the Sydney Festival in 2018 and will later return to Japan. EFE-EPA

