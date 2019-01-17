Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts during his men's singles second round match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Alexei Popyrin of Australia in action during his men's singles second round match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Alexei Popyrin of Australia acknowledges the crowd after his men's second round match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Seventh seed Dominic Thiem of Austria Thursday retired from the second round of the Australian Open, trailing 7-5, 6-4, 2-0, sending Australian 19-year-old Alexei Popyrin forward to the next round.

World No. 8 Thiem was forced to withdraw after feeling fatigued giving the young player and home favorite a chance to qualify for the tournament's third round for the first time in Popyrin's career.

"I always thought I was in the match, to be honest, but when I won the second set is when that thought really kicked in and that I could actually win the match," the wildcard Popyrin said.

"Yesterday after the long match I felt really fine, actually. (But) started to feel like my whole body hurt, general not feeling well at all, and in the match it got worse," Thiem said after the match.

Theim had a rather lengthy opening round of five sets Tuesday against French player Benoit Paire, winning 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-3.

World No. 149 Popyrin is set to square off against Lucas Pouille of France next, who defeated Germany's Maximilian Marterer 7-6 (10), 7-6 (10), 5-7, 6-4.