A woman walks past the Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran on October 5, 2021. EFE/ Jaime León

A woman takes a photo at the Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran on October 5, 2021. EFE/ Jaime León

A family spends the evening by the Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran on October 5, 2021. EFE/ Jaime León

In the 50 years since its founding Tehran’s emblematic Azadi Tower has become a landmark for the most important events in Iranian history, from royalty to revolution and revolt.

“The tower is a national symbol of Iran,” the monument’s director, Abas Azimi, tells Efe from his office.

A national symbol indeed, but a complex one.

It was first inaugurated on October 16, 1971 as the Shahyad Tower, commissioned by the last monarch of Iran, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, to mark the 2,500th anniversary of Persia.

(...)