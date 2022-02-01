A man waits by a bus stop next to a large mural of a journalist who died in a military plane crash in 2005, Tehran, Iran, 18 January 2022. EFE/Jaime León

The walls of Tehran are an organic art display bursting with political and religious messages through the portraits of stern-looking religious leaders, war martyrs, vibrant birds and striking geometric shapes.

The bustling Iranian capital, home to some eight million inhabitants, is the backdrop of around 700 murals that amid the dense pollution give strokes of color to the city and serve as a means of state communication, indoctrination and a gentle reminder of who rules the roost.

"Mural painting is an art that has a deep bond with Iranian culture," Tehran Beautification Organization Director, Reza Sayadi, tells Efe.

Sayadi explains that his job description is to beautify the capital, highlight "national and religious interests" and showcase "important religious personalities".

(...)