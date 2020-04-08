Spain is facing an unprecedented health crisis that has forced the country into a lockdown and imposed a seismic shift in the daily routines of over 46 million people.

Remote working has become a challenge for thousands of parents who initially thought it would help them combine work and childcare in a flexible way.

Nobody prepared them for what life doing a full day’s work while confined at home with young children to care for would actually be like.

"It’s impossible to live like this for a long time," Jennifer Gómez, mother to an 11 month-old, tells EFE.

She and her husband are working from home now and "we take care of the baby in shifts," she adds.

Initial restrictions to stem the outbreak forced all creches, kindergartens and schools in the country to shut their doors, sending more than 9,5 million students home.

Soon after, Spain's entire population was ordered to remain at home under strict quarantine measures, with only workers deemed essential to the coronavirus effort allowed to leave their houses.

"The experience of working from home is quite different from what I hoped for," says María Martín, the mother of a 4-year-old who is also seven months pregnant.

She has been forced to cancel several online meetings due to the struggle of combining work and caring for her young daughter.

"The situation is stressful," she says.

The Colmenar Pueyo family is also beset by problems with the all-in-one formula of remote work while taking care of children.

"We are both teachers working from home these days and our schedule is quite similar," María del Mar Pueyo tells EFE.

"I have to take care of my students properly but I don’t want to leave my child unattended either," she adds.

Her husband Santiago Colmenar believes that another main disadvantage of remote working is an increase in overtime.

"It's not easy and, for now, it hasn’t been effective," he says.

But even in such challenging times, there are always those who look on the bright side and find ways to help.

Informal networks of friends, families and colleagues have created a vibrant digital community with hundreds sharing their experiences.

Many online forums have emerged with creative teaching tips and fun activities to keep confined children of all ages as entertained as possible.

From online dance classes to storytelling or free live-streamed concerts, the possibilities are endless.

Popular children's music groups in Spain, such as ‘Yo soy Ratón’ or ‘Los Titiriteros de Binéfar’, now stream regular live concerts and videos on Facebook and Instagram.

Patricia del Castillo, known as 'Trastadasdemamá' (Mum’s pranks), is a professional storyteller working for schools, libraries and book shops, who launched an initiative to share her stories with families.

"I tell stories and stream them so that children have a little fun and adults who are working from home can take a break," Del Castillo tells EFE.

In only a few days, her followers on Instagram have shot from some 5,000 to over 32,000.

Del Castillo is self-employed and won’t have any earnings until the crisis eases and some normalcy is restored. She explains that sharing her stories was a way to stay active and help families to face this time under lockdown.

Arts and crafts sites, such as ‘Te Fieltro Muxo’ and ‘Reciclharte’ Instagram accounts, have also become very popular with children.

But, apart from entertainment, experts and teachers insist it is important to maintain a routine at home, although they acknowledge the difficulty of homeschooling when parents have to telework.

"It is completely impossible to reproduce at home what we do every day at school. The context is different and we can’t expect parents to dedicate the same time as the teacher does because it is not their job and they have other responsibilities," kindergarten teacher Alana Aldea tells EFE.

There is also a variety of opinions about the right amount of homework teachers should give students in these circumstances.

"There are parents who complain about their kids having lots of homework, and others who ask for more tasks since they believe it’s not enough," Aldea added.

She recommends that pre-primary students go over concepts they have already learnt during the school year in a relaxed way.

For children over the age over 6, Spanish TV channel RTVE launched ‘Aprendemos en casa’ (We learn from home), a daily educational program where real teachers give Maths, Science and Spanish classes.

Watching ‘TED Ed en Casa’ (TED Ed At Home) episodes or taking a free virtual tour of some of the world's greatest museums are other tips that parents are sharing these days in a bid to encourage their little ones to learn and keep their curiosity alive.

Despite the difficult situation, experts remind that this is not the worst-case scenario for children, who, moreover, "normally adapt to changes better and easier than adults," Aldea says.EFE-EPA

