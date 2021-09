A Yemeni teacher stands outside a tent classroom on the roof of the Science and Faith school at Maqreesh village on the northeast outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 12 September 2021 EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

emeni students gather to perform morning drills at the playground of the Science and Faith school at Maqreesh village on the northeast outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 12 September 2021. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni students attend class inside a tent classroom of the Science and Faith school at Maqreesh village on the northeast outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 12 September 2021 EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

In the playground of a village school near Yemen’s capital Sanaa, tent classrooms are pitched to give students a semblance of normality as they start a new school year after several of their classrooms were reduced to rubble by airstrikes six years ago.

Some 740 pupils, segregated by gender, now share tents or damaged classrooms at the Science and Faith school in Maqreesh village, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Sanaa.EFE

