The death of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul in an American drone strike last month has destroyed the image of change and stability projected by the Taliban after seizing power in the country a year ago, making it clear that Afghanistan continues to face the risk of becoming a terror haven amid the persisting threat of the Islamic State terror group.

United States' President Joe Biden had announced that the Al Qaeda leader had been taken out by a US drone on Jul. 31 at a residence in central Kabul.

The Taliban condemned the US strike on Afghan soil and insisted that they were unaware al-Zwahiri's presence in Kabul, without explicitly confirming the death of the terrorist leader.

(...)