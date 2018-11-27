Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (R) runs the ball for a touchdown against Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu (L) in the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Texans line backer Whitney Mercilus (L) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariots (R) in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (R) celebrates with teammate Demaryius Thomas (L) after his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

DeShaun Watson and Lamar Miller starred as the Houston Texans (8-3) defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-10 on Monday night to maintain their lead atop the AFC South.

Watson threw 19 completions from 24 attempts for 210 yards and two touchdowns, while Miller had a spectacular 97-yard rushing score as the Texans stretched their winning streak to eight.

The second-year quarterback added 70 rushing yards and one touchdown off of nine carries to an efficient evening’s work. He and his teammates overcame an early deficit to a comfortable win.

The visiting Titans started strongly, taking a 10-point lead in the first quarter thanks to a field goal and a 61-yard touchdown from Jonnu Smith.

Tennessee drove downhill from there, as the Texans responded immediately through Demaryius Thomas’s first of two catches in the endzone. His second proved to be the final blow to Tennessee, midway through the fourth quarter.

In between the former Denver receiver’s two scores, DeShaun Watson ran in from 15 yards on a ran-pass option play, before Miller ran for 97 yards to score his team's third touchdown.

The win means the Texans keep their distance from the rest of the pack in the AFC South, ahead of the Indianapolis Colts (6-5), while the Titans slip to (5-6) after their second consecutive loss to a divisional rival, following last week’s defeat in Indiana.