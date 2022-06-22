Miranda Aguirre, the director of the Planned Parenthood health center in El Paso, Texas, speaks with EFE during an interview on May 24,2022. EFE/ Lucia Leal

Miranda Aguirre (r), the director of the Planned Parenthood health center in El Paso, Texas, along with Xochitl Rodriguez, the philanthropy director for the local Planned Parenthood organization in West Texas, speak with EFE during an interview on May 24,2022. EFE/ Lucia Leal

The alternatives to getting an abortion in Texas are on a whiteboard in an El Paso clinic: wait two weeks for an appointment in Colorado, three in New Mexico, four in Kansas. That's a prelude of what will occur in a large portion of the US if the Supreme Court overturns the right to interrupt pregnancy sometime in the coming weeks.

More than nine months have passed since the almost complete ban on abortion went into effect in Texas, but what Miranda Aguirre has been doing since day one hasn't changed: telling the patients at her abortion clinic that electrical activity has been detected in the cardiac cells of their fetuses.

"It's a sense of defeat," the director of the only clinic still providing abortions in El Paso told EFE in an interview, a clinic that belongs to the Planned Parenthood reproductive health organization.