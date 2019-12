Trans woman Ana Andrea Molina (L), founder of latin organization Organizacion Latina de Trans en Texas pose with several trans in sheleter 'Casa Anandrea' in Houston, Texas, USA, 13 December 2019 (issued on 29 December 2019). EFE/Yasmin Rincon

Trans woman Ana Andrea Molina (C, front), founder of latin organization Organizacion Latina de Trans en Texas pose for the photographer during an interview granted to Agencia Efe in Houston, Texas, USA, 13 December 2019 (issued on 29 December 2019). EFE/ Yasmin Rincon

An undocumented transgender woman has founded Texas’s only refuge to support people in the hispanic LGBTQ community.

Ana Andrea Molina was born a woman in the body of a man which led her to suffer from rejection and difficulties for years that left her feeling suicidal at times.