A handout picture provided by Thai artist Udomsak "Neung" Pongarkat shows three cats posing with toy Spider-Man figures for a series on his Facebook page "Spidey Adventure." EPA-EFE HANDOUT/UDOMSAK PONGARKAT/FB:@SPIDEY ADVENTURES

If there is a single thing that absolutely dominates the internet – be it your great-aunt's Facebook page, your nine-year-old nephew's Snapchat or your boss' Tumblr – it has to be cute pictures of adorable cats and kittens. Coming in a close second is anything related to Marvel, the most profitable multi-format entertainment franchise ever.

For Thai artist Udomsak Pongarkat (better known by his nickname Neung), putting two of the pop culture items sitting at the apex of the online popularity pyramid together was a no-brainer. EFE-EPA