Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Piyada Peeramatukorn practices at home while using her mobile phone during self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Piyada Peeramatukorn practices at home while talking on her mobile phone during self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Kanpitcha Patanasak practices and reads from a tablet to prepare for an exam during self-isolation in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Kanpitcha Patanasak practices and reads from a tablet to prepare for an exam during self-isolation in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Kanpitcha Patanasak practices stretching in her room during self-isolation in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Kanpitcha Patanasak practices and reads from a tablet to prepare for an exam during self-isolation in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Kanpitcha Patanasak practices and reads from a tablet to prepare for an exam during self-isolation in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Piyada Peeramatukorn practices in her room during self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Rhythmic Gymnastics athlete Piyada Peeramatukorn practices at home during self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT