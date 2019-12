Bangkok (Thailand), 12/12/2019.- The Royal Barge 'Suphannahong', meaning Golden Swan, carries the king and queen of Thailand aboard during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony on Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai oarsmen in traditional costume row during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai well-wishers cheer during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony on Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti (C, bottom) waves next to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C, left), also known as Rama X, and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana (C, top) during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C, left), accompanied by Queen Suthida (C) and his son Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti (C, right), aboard the Royal Barge 'Suphannahong' meaning Golden Swan, during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT, DIEGO AZUBEL

The Royal Barge 'Suphannahong', meaning Golden Swan, carries the king and queen of Thailand during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 December 2019. Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (L), accompanied by Queen Suthida (C) and his son Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti (R), sits aboard the Royal Barge 'Suphannahong', meaning Golden Swan, during the Royal Barge Procession to mark the conclusion of the Royal Coronation ceremony, on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The last rituals to complete the official enthronement of Thailand’s king took place Thursday in the river that runs through the country’s capital, in a procession that attracted scores of followers to its banks.

The Royal Barge ceremony – which had been delayed since October – took place in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya River to officially conclude the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn as Rama X, a process that began in May.