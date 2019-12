A Thai masseur master presses onto the foot of a student during a General Thai massage class at the Wat Po Thai Traditional Medical and Massage School in Bangkok, Thailand, March 2, 2015. EFE-EPA FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai masseurs and masseuses perform simultaneous massage in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Thai massage during the Thailand Medical Hub Expo in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai massage students who plan to start a massage business overseas, Martha Rujiranan (Back L), Boonmee Promsopa (Front L) and Ratchanee Maneechan (Back R), practice with Japanese massage students during a Thai Massage class at the Wat Pho Thai Traditional Medical and Massage School in Bangkok, Thailand, March 2, 2015. EFE-EPA FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Having an elbow dug into a shoulder blade or being placed into contorting stretches are usual therapies of a Thai massage, or Nuad Thai, recently recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.

Thailand celebrated Friday the UN agency’s decision announced during its annual meeting the day before in Bogotá, Colombia, a status it hopes will help preserve knowledge for future generations.EFE-EPA