Thai reformists aren’t looking for the abolition of the country’s monarchy, but feel snubbed by comments the king made recently concerning them, according to an emerging figure of Thailand’s recent student-led pro-democracy protests.
Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, summoned Thursday for the third time to answer sedition charges over a recent demonstration she led demanding monarchic reform, said in an interview with EFE that protesters felt slighted by the position King Vajiralongkorn took in the matter last month. EFE-EPA
