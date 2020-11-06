Bangkok (Thailand).- Thai protest leader Patsaravalee 'Mind' Tanakitvibulpon during an interview in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 November 2020 (issued 06 November 2020). Mind has been one of the most prominent leaders of pro-democracy and anti-government student-led protests that have been taking place in Thailand since July. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai reformists aren’t looking for the abolition of the country’s monarchy, but feel snubbed by comments the king made recently concerning them, according to an emerging figure of Thailand’s recent student-led pro-democracy protests.

Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, summoned Thursday for the third time to answer sedition charges over a recent demonstration she led demanding monarchic reform, said in an interview with EFE that protesters felt slighted by the position King Vajiralongkorn took in the matter last month. EFE-EPA

lds-nj