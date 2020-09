(FILE) Thai activist Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, one of the leaders of anti-government protests, speaks to followers during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leaders Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree (C-L) and Panumas Singprom (C-R), flash the three-finger salute as they are brought to a police station after being arrested, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leaders Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree (C) and Panumas Singprom (C-R) look out from the police van as they are moved from the police station to the criminal court after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree flashes the three-finger salute as he is brought to a police station after being arrested, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy leaders Panumas Singprom (L) and Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree (R), flash the three-finger salute as they are brought to a police station after being arrested, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai students, who are set to hold fresh protests in Bangkok this weekend, have broken a taboo by bringing to the discussion table a reform of the monarchy, challenging the country's conservative elite in a potentially dangerous move.

The students, who had gathered a crowd of at least 10,000 people on Aug.16, are expecting to overtake the number on Saturday at a demonstration in the Thammasat University that will continue overnight and the next day.EFE-EPA

grc-igx/ia/ssk