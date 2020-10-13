Thai English language teacher Theeraphong Meesat poses for a photo as he walks to his class at Prasartratprachakit School in Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, 09 October 2020 (issued 13 October 2020). EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Running late from a parade to teach his English class and with no time to remove his full face of makeup, 30-year-old Theeraphong Meesat – aka Teacher Bally – accidentally found the key to getting his students’ attention.

Noticing the students were “amused” to see their teacher’s new look, he has continued to wear makeup – including feather eyelashes and exaggerated features – as well as colorful wigs to encourage the class to engage more and have fun in the lessons at Prasartratprachakit School, Ratchaburi province, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the Thai capital, Bangkok.

“They can get bored easy and they can feel a lack of confidence to speak English or participate,” Teacher Bally said, adding that English can be difficult for Thai students to learn.

“But after I wore makeup or dress in a funny way in the class, I found that their attention is getting better and they are more confident to ask me (questions) or to enjoy the class.”

“They are focusing on my face, they are focusing on my teaching, because they are observing ‘What is teacher going to do next?’” he adds.

Teacher Bally’s engaging style has also gained him a loyal following on social media, where he posts videos of his activities and skits with his students.

A visual story by epa’s Rungroj Yongrit