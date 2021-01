People eat on tables fitted with social distancing dividers at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 January 2021. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand, a year on from the first coronavirus case outside China

One year ago, Thailand became the first country aside from China to detect a case of Covid-19 — a time when the world was oblivious to the destruction the ensuing global pandemic would entail.

Thailand has since managed to weather the storm considerably better than much of the international community. EFE-EPA

grc-igx/jt