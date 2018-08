Thailand's Fuengfa Praphatsarang (L) spike the ball against Gyumi Jeon (C) of South Korea during the Sepaktakraw Woman's Team Regu Gold Medal match at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

South Korea's Gyumi Jeon (C-R) spike the ball against Thailand's Fuengfa Praphatsarang (C-L) during the Sepaktakraw Woman's Team Regu Gold Medal match at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

South Korea's Seonghee Yu (C) receives medical assistance during the Sepaktakraw Woman's Team Regu Gold Medal match at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Thailand beat South Korea 2-0 on Wednesday to win gold at the women's Team Regu sepak takraw final at the 2018 Asian Games.

Thailand had beaten Myanmar 2-0 earlier on Wednesday to qualify for the gold medal match.

South Korea had defeated Vietnam, also 2-0, in the other semi-final match of the day.

The win means Thailand further cemented their dominance in the sport, having now won 23 gold medals since it was introduced to the Asian Games in 1990.