Myanmar's Ya Mong Zin (R) spikes the ball as teammate Nant Yin Yin Myint (L) looks on during the Sepak Takraw Women's Team Regu semi-final match between Thailand and Myanmar at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Thailand's Somruedee Pruepruk (bottom, C) spikes the ball against Myanmar's Ya Mong Zin (top, C) during the Sepak Takraw Women's Team Regu semi-final match between Thailand and Myanmar at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The Thailand team poses for photographs after winning their match against Myanmar during the Sepak Takraw Women's Team Regu semi-final match at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Vietnam's Duong Thi Xuyen (L) spikes the ball as teammate Giap Thi Hien (R) looks on during the Sepak Takraw Women's Team Regu semi-final match between Vietnam and South Korea at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Thailand beat Myanmar 2-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the finals of the sepaktakraw tournament at the 2018 Asian Game in Indonesia.

Myanmar had won 3-0 against Japan on Tuesday to finish second in Group B of the Team Regu competition.

South Korea defeated Vietnam, also 2-0, in the other semi-final match of the day, and will face the Thais in the final later on Wednesday.

Thailand will be hoping their women's team can add another gold medal to their haul of 22 since the sport was introduced to the Asian Games in 1990.