A sales assistant puts groceries into a reusable bag at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Fresh vegetables in plastic packaging sit on a shelf at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Shoppers enjoy snacks contained in plastic bags at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand kicked off 2020 with a new initiative to get rid of plastic bags in shopping malls and stores to reduce pollution in the Asian nation.

The Thai government plans to replace the polluting material with cloth bags.EFE-EPA