Aqsa Sutan Aswar of Indonesia competes during Jet Ski Runabout Limited at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Kasidit Teeraprateep (front) of Thailand and Ou Moeut Saly (back) of Cambodia compete during Jet Ski Modified at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Phadit Buree (top) of Thailand competes during Jet Ski Runabout 1100 Stock Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Phadit Buree (top) of Thailand competes during Jet Ski Runabout 1100 Stock Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Kasidit Teeraprateep of Thailand competes during Jet Ski Modified at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Thailand on Thursday dominated the jetski events that debuted at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Phadit Buree won the final moto 1 of the runabout 1100 stock event, followed by fellow Thai skier Kunsa Attapun in second position, while Kasidit Teeraprateep won the first final of the Ski Modified, followed by Cambodia's Ou Moeut Saly.

The competition began on Thursday at Ancol Beach, and includes categories like Runabout limited and Runabout 1100 Stock.

Jet Skiing is one of the sports that have been introduced at the 2018 Asian Games, along with rock climbing, bridge, and paragliding, among others.

Thailand is traditionally a powerhouse jetskiing nation, having won eight out of 12 medals at the 2008 Asian Beach Games in Bali, and four of six golds at the 2014 games in Phuket.