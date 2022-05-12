At the Ban Bang Khae care home in Bangkok, a group of older women — many of them wheelchair users — are guided through their morning stretching exercises by caregivers.
The city-run nursing home provides care for elderly, impoverished women who don’t have a home to call their own, and no family members who are able to take care of them.
“I don't have children, my husband died and I used to work as a tailor. I don't have any relatives so I have to live here,” says Aom, whose real name was withheld by the center for privacy reasons.
Another, who is known as Grandmother Lek says: “I have children but I understand they have to work and have no time to take care of me. So they leave me here. I understand.
“Don't leave your mother. Please take care of her very well,” she adds.
AGING SOCIETY
Thailand has developed rapidly over the past four decades, growing into an upper-middle income country in a single generation as millions of people were lifted out of poverty.
But that massive development and increased wealth — Thailand’s economy grew 7.5% annually between 1960 and 1996, according to the World Bank — has also resulted in a rapidly aging population.
In 2016, 11% of the Thai population — approximately 7.5 million people — were 65 years or older, more than double the rate in 1995. By 2040, projections predict that 17 million Thais — more than a quarter of the population — will be over the age of 65.
(...)