A tourist takes a photograph with a mobile phone during a visit at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand announced Friday it would eliminate entry restrictions on travelers vaccinated for Covid-19 from May 1, to boost its important and damaged tourism sector.

The announcement implies the elimination of the current pandemic control system for passengers, known as "Test & Go," which complicates the arrival of tourists to the country.

"We canceled the 'Test & Go', changing it to the antigen test, in a way that facilitates the opening to tourism (...) Many countries are changing their measures," said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, adding that Thailand relies on tourism to improve its economy.

