Foreign tourists take photographs of a large Reclining Buddha statue at Wat Pho or Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foreign tourists view a large Reclining Buddha statue at Wat Pho or Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Members of foreign tourist family are escorted by a Thai guide during their sightseeing at Wat Pho or Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Buddhist monks wear face masks and practice social distancing as they chant during a religious rite to mark Buddhist Sabbath Day at Wat Pho or Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand looks to tourist tax for boost in post-pandemic recovery

Thailand is set to introduce a tourist tax on foreign visitors entering the country starting from April but the measure has drawn criticism from industry leaders who see it as an obstacle to rebuilding a sector severely damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the new policy, foreign tourists will be asked to pay a tax of 300 baht ($9.10) upon entering the country. EFE

