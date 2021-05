Thailand's Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome (C-L) looks at the ancient sandstone carving Khoa Lon Sanctuary, during the religious reception ?rite ceremony of two ancient sandstone carvings return to Thailand from the USA, at the National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Flower garlands was placed to worship at the front of the ancient stone lintel Nong Hong Sanctuary, during the religious reception rite ceremony of two ancient sandstone carvings returning to Thailand from the USA, at the National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai official from the Fine Arts Department cleans one of the ancient stone lintel Nong Hong Sanctuary, during the religious reception rite ceremony of two ancient sandstone carvings returning to Thailand from the USA, at the National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Brahmin priests pour holy water on an ancient stone lintel Nong Hong Sanctuary, during the religious reception rite ceremony of two ancient sandstone carvings returning to Thailand from the USA, at the National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok, May 31 (EFE) - Thailand celebrated the arrival of two ancient sandstone carvings from the 10th century with a religious ceremony on Monday.

The carvings were allegedly stolen during the Vietnam War and have been repatriated to Thailand from a museum in the United States.EFE

nc-igx/mp/lv