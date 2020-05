A visitor walks through a makeshift disinfecting chamber upon entering Wat Chak Daeng in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 22 April 2020 (issued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Buddhist monk Phra Chamnanwet poses with a mask he designed with sacred mantras as an added layer of protection at Wat Chak Daeng in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 22 April 2020 (issued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Buddhist monk Phra Chamnanwet writes sacred mantras on protective masks as an added layer of protection at Wat Chak Daeng in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 22 April 2020 (issued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Buddhist monks wear protective masks and face shields at the entrance check point to Wat Chak Daeng in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 22 April 2020 (issued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Seated at desks arranged to maintain social distancing, novice Thai Buddhist monks wearing face shields and protective face masks, attend a lesson at Wat Molilokayaram monastic educational institute in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020 (issued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Buddhist monk Phra Maha Pranom Dhammalangkaro wears a protective mask during an interview at Wat Chak Daeng in Samut Prakan, Thailand, 22 April 2020, 16 April 2020 (issued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Traditional Buddhist temples in Thailand have adopted innovative measures such as setting up sanitizing tunnels, making masks and writing protective mantras to join the fight against COVID-19.

Those visiting the Wat Chak Daeng temple near Bangkok have to pass through a tunnel where they are sprayed with disinfectant, and monks equipped with masks and visors check their temperature before allowing them to enter.EFE-EPA

