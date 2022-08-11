A Thai inmate nicknamed Oli Por Somchit is punched by Iranian boxer Taha Aor Namin during a Muay Thai Boxing competition between inmates and professional boxers as part of a Muay Thai boxing rehabilitation program at Nonthaburi Prison in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 04 August 2022. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Thai inmates practice as part of a Muay Thai boxing rehabilitation program at Nonthaburi Prison in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 02 August 2022 (issued 11 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The mother (2-R) of a Thai inmate nicknamed Prabsuek Por Somchit (L) hugs her son after he lost a bout during a Muay Thai Boxing competition between inmates and professional boxers as part of a Muay Thai boxing rehabilitation program at Nonthaburi Prison in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 04 August 2022 (issued 11 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Thai inmate nicknamed Oli Por Somchit exercises with homemade barbell as part of a Muay Thai boxing rehabilitation program at Nonthaburi Prison in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 02 August 2022 (issued 11 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Thai inmate nicknamed Oli Por Somchit (R) is blessed by a prison guard during a bout in a Muay Thai Boxing competition between inmates and professional boxers as part of a Muay Thai boxing rehabilitation program at Nonthaburi Prison in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 04 August 2022 (issued 11 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Thai inmates run during a daily training of a Muay Thai boxing rehabilitation program at Nonthaburi Prison in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 02 August 2022 (issued 11 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Muay Thai A license trainer Nonthawat Boonsanon (C), a former prison guard and former Muay Thai boxer, trains inmates as part of a Muay Thai boxing rehabilitation program at Nonthaburi Prison in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 02 August 2022 (issued 11 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Under the watchful eyes of coaches, peers and relatives, 20 boxers prepare to enter the ring. It would be just another competition if it weren't for one detail: the central figures of this fight are inmates of a prison in Thailand who have found their future in muay Thai.

Inside the walls of Nonthaburi Prison, in the Bangkok metropolitan region, about 13 of the fighters are prisoners participating in the "Continuing Muay Thai Skills" program, which helps inmates with social rehabilitation through sport, and this month prepares them to fight at a tournament organized in honor of Thai Mother's Day.

The program, launched in 2021 but suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was founded by prison director Preethida Somchit to promote health, discipline and harmony in the jail.

(...)